No injuries reported in late night house fire

They say the fire started in the garage of the house and took about an hour to put out.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Fire crews were hard at work battling a house fire in Panama City Beach late Sunday night.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials say the blaze broke out at about 10:50 p.m. at a residence on Coconut Grove Court near Clara Avenue. They say the fire started in the garage of the house and took about an hour to put out.

Officials say the cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries were reported.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

