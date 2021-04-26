Advertisement

Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Officials have identified the pedestrian that was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday night along US 231 South.

Dothan Police say James Allen Sharp of Bonifay was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

https://www.dothanpd.org/2021/04/26/traffic-fatality-on-south-oates-2/

Posted by Dothan Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

The accident happened around 10 PM Friday night, on US 231 South near the Saunders Road intersection.

DPD says the crash is being investigated by the Dothan Police Department Crash Team.

