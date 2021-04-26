Advertisement

Rebuild Florida offering pop-up locations for residents impacted by Hurricane Michael

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael litters the ground in Mexico Beach, Fla. A year after Hurricane Michael, Bay County, Florida, is still in crisis. Thousands are homeless, medical care and housing are at a premium, and domestic violence is increasing. Michael was among the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in the United States. This summer, county officials unveiled a blueprint to rebuild. Among their ideas: Use shipping containers and 3-D technology to build new houses and offer signing bonuses to lure new doctors. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners still struggling from Hurricane Michael can apply for help from the state. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened applications for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program back in January. This week, the program is offering mobile pop-up locations for residents to apply for assistance in person.

· April 28, 2021 – Franklin County – Franklin Library Carrabelle – 311 St. James Ave Carrabelle, FL 32322 – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. EST

· April 30, 2021 - Washington County – Board of County Commissioners – 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 – 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST

The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program has more than $246 million in funding to help those impacted by the hurricane. Applications for assistance can be found through the Rebuild mobile app, online at RebuildFlorida.gov, or in-person at one of this week’s pop-up locations.

