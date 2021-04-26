Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Eufaula are investigating the discovery of three bodies found in a vehicle that has been pulled from Walter F. George Lake. The discovery was made at Old Creek Town Park.

Mayor Jack Tibbs confirmed to WSFA that a jogger found a car this morning and called the police at approximately 7:18 a.m. Police are investigating what is believed to be a triple homicide. The jogger provide photos to WTVM she took while in the area this morning.

People claiming to be family were on site and told News Leader 9 the names of the victims, although we are awaiting official word from law enforcement. They did say the victims were from Cuthbert Georgia and our crews did find an active crime scene at a home on Hood Street. No word yet on whether it’s connected to this scene or not. Chip Chapman, Barbour County Coroner confirmed that three bodies were removed from the vehicle.

Corporal Jeremy Burkett with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent a media release late Monday afternoon:

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), along with Officers from the Eufaula Police Department, are currently investigating the discovery of three bodies found in Walter F. George Lake. Eufaula PD Officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:18 a.m. Monday, April 26, regarding a vehicle submerged in the lake. Once on scene, officers discovered three individuals submerged inside the vehicle and immediately began recovery efforts. SBI joined investigation efforts at the request of Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins. Both agencies are working to confirm the identities of the victims, who are believed to be residents from out of state. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

