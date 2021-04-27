Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 26th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball/District Tournament Play
Rocky Bayou 2 St. John Paul II 12
Ponce De Leon 4 Bethlehem 5
Altha 3 Liberty 13
Taylor 0 Blountstown 7
Bay 1 Walton 7
North Bay Haven 8 Rutherford 2
High School Softball/District Tournament Play
Pensacola 0 Arnold 15 F/4
Laurel Hill 1 Paxton 11
Mosley 0 Milton 16 F/4
Gadsden 0 Marianna 20 F/4
Rutherford 3 Bay 18
