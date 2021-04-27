Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 26th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball/District Tournament Play

Rocky Bayou 2 St. John Paul II 12

Ponce De Leon 4 Bethlehem 5

Altha 3 Liberty 13

Taylor 0 Blountstown 7

Bay 1 Walton 7

North Bay Haven 8 Rutherford 2

High School Softball/District Tournament Play

Pensacola 0 Arnold 15 F/4

Laurel Hill 1 Paxton 11

Mosley 0 Milton 16 F/4

Gadsden 0 Marianna 20 F/4

Rutherford 3 Bay 18

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Christopher Cox has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting that left one teen...
Man accused of shooting, killing Kentucky teen pleas not guilty
They say the fire started in the garage of the house and took about an hour to put out.
No injuries reported in late night house fire
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay

Latest News

Bay Cheer wins UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship
Bay Cheerleading squad returns home with National Championship trophy, gets quite the homecoming
Bay Cheer wins National Title
Bay Cheer wins National Title
Bay Cheer wins UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship
Bay Cheer wins UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship
Northwest Florida Women's Basketball Wins National Championship
Northwest Florida Women's Basketball Wins National Championship