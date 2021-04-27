Bay District Schools working to bridge generation gap in local families

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bridging Generations: a program designed to help grandparents find their way raising their grandkids.

“It is something we’re seeing a lot of and that’s what kind of started this. We were dealing with a situation one day we’re trying to work through, and my SRD says there needs to be something out there so these grandparents know what resources are available for them,” Surfside Middle School Principal Matt Pitts said.

Bay District Schools officials said nearly 1,100 students are being raised by someone other than their biological parents.

Tuesday’s event provided specifically grandparents the resources they need to succeed.

“It’s been a long time since they’ve raised a child. So it’s important to get out to them, resources that are out in the community that can help them and help that child move along the pathway to graduation from high school,” Pitts said.

Officials from Anchorage Children’s Home took part in the discussion.

Development Director Brooke Bullard said the home offers an array of programs available to families.

“Family counseling, a stop now and plan service which is for behavior management which is for younger kids,” Bullard said.

Bullard also said they see a generation gap in a lot of the clients they serve.

“Kids that are removed for abuse or neglect or have a parent that’s not capable of caring for them. Often those children, because of the shortage of foster homes in our community, often grandparents will step in and take that role,” Bullard said.

Other panelists included the Panama City Beach Police Department, Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital, and more.

