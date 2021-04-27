Advertisement

Bon Jovi kicks off 2021 “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bon Jovi is set to launch this year’s “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series with an exclusive virtual show.

The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens in North America and Ireland on May 22.

“An epic live concert recorded exclusively to broadcast on the big screen to enjoy from the comfort of your own space at your local drive-in and select cinemas,” the website for the event says.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at bonjoviconcert.com.

The 2020 “Encore Drive-In Nights” series included Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Metallica and Kane Brown.

Copyright 2021 Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Christopher Cox has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting that left one teen...
Man accused of shooting, killing Kentucky teen pleas not guilty
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay

Latest News

Tuesday’s event provided grandparents the resources they need to succeed.
Bay District Schools working to bridge generation gap in local families
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
A multi-year effort to close a loophole preventing churches with schools on their grounds from...
Allowing guns in Florida churches with schools attached
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency