Florida sales tax holidays near passage

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida’s sales tax-free holidays are bigger and better this year. Under legislation expected to be approved Wednesday, hurricane supplies go tax-free the Friday before Memorial Day. Generators under $750, coolers, batteries, weather radios, and more are tax exempt. The state’s outgoing Director of Emergency Management, Jared Moskowitz, said the tax-free days serve as a reminder.

“I think it’s very important that the government do everything we can to incentivize people being prepared and increasing their resiliency for hurricane season,” said Moskowitz.

In July there is a new tax-free holiday called “Freedom Week.” It includes camping and fishing gear such as tents, sleeping bags, camp stoves, camping chairs, and other items that cost less than $40. During the week you can also buy tax-free tickets to sporting events or movies. Tickets to music venues are also tax-exempt during the July Freedom Week. House Sponsor Bobby Payne said the tickets will have to be used by the end of the year.

“We have an opportunity to turn some taxes back to consumers who have been shut in for a year, or six months, or whatever, and they want to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Payne.

And finally, there is a tax-free week of school supplies. It includes clothing and shoes up to $60. Backpacks are included and the big one computers costing less than $1,000.

“It’s a shot in the arm that’s needed very much by the retail industry,” said Scott Shalley with the Florida Retail Federation.

Amid a host of other technical changes, the legislation also permanently removes the sales tax from independent living items including bed rails, grab bars, and shower seats. The legislation also allows tourism taxes to be used to mitigate flood risks.

