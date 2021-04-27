Local group celebrating milestone with weekend food distribution event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since the pandemic began, A Hand Up Intl has given out 1,000,000 pounds of food in Bay County; to honor this milestone, the organization is hosting another food distribution event Saturday, May 1.

To mark what the group has done to help serve locals over the last year, a short ceremony will be held starting at 10AM.

The event will be held at 6804 Bayou George Drive in Panama City. Organizers say they will begin distributing food starting at 11AM.

We’re told 50,000 pounds of food will be given out to locals.

