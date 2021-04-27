Advertisement

Local organizations to host Safe Summer Kickoff event for families with small children

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organizations are kicking off the summer with some safety reminders for the families of young kids. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Tuesday from Healthy Start in Panama City to tell us about the upcoming event.

The Safe Summer Kickoff Event will be held on April 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Panama City Mall. This free event offers car seat safety checks, developmental screenings, diapers, books, and more to local families who need them.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

