Local organizations to host Safe Summer Kickoff event for families with small children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Local organizations are kicking off the summer with some safety reminders for the families of young kids.

The Safe Summer Kickoff Event will be held on April 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Panama City Mall. This free event offers car seat safety checks, developmental screenings, diapers, books, and more to local families who need them.

