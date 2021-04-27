Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a pretty nice week here in the panhandle w/warm, spring weather over our area. We will see lows tonight in the 50s inland w/60s at the coast. Expect mostly sunny skies with w/highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland on Tuesday. The pattern begins to change by late this week when the humidity and clouds increase. Our best chance of rain comes Friday with scattered showers & storms. After Friday the models are split over the weekend forecast with the GFS showing dry weather, but the EURO showing more unsettled weather. Hopefully we get more clarity in that weekend forecast in the next couple of days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

