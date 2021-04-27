Pedestrian killed in PCB crash from early April identified

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

UPDATE 4/27/2021 3:15 p.m.:

The pedestrian killed in this crash has been identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Wayne Hargitt of Panama City Beach. The case is still under investigation.

UPDATE 4/12/2021 6:05 a.m.:

Authorities have released more information regarding a fatal crash in Panama City Beach Sunday night.

Panama City Beach Police say an unidentified male was crossing the westbound lanes of Back Beach Road near Auto Zone when he was struck by a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by David Lauderdale, 52, of Panama City Beach. The incident happened at about 9:35 p.m.

Officers say the incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit and PCBPD.

A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Panama City Beach late Sunday night.

The incident happened sometime around 10 p.m. on Back Beach Road near Alf Coleman Road. Panama City Beach Police say a traffic homicide investigator was at the scene into the overnight hours, but that all lanes of Back Beach Road are back open as of 4:30 a.m. this morning. It is believed one person is dead.

Officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

