Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dry weather continues for now, but the clouds will return tonight and into part of the day Wednesday. We will see patchy fog develop over part of our area Wednesday morning w/clouds lingering for the first half the of the day. By the 2nd half of the day we will see the sun return to the panhandle. Temps will start in the 60s Wednesday and then reach to near 80 at the coast w/mid 80s inland. The dry weather continues through Thursday, but then a chance of storms is back in the forecast Friday. After Friday though there continues to remain a considerable amount of uncertainty as to the forecast. We are hoping we start to have a better idea as to the weekend forecast in the next 24-48hrs.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

