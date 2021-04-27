Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

For now the dry weather continues over the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dry weather continues for now, but the clouds will return tonight and into part of the day Wednesday. We will see patchy fog develop over part of our area Wednesday morning w/clouds lingering for the first half the of the day. By the 2nd half of the day we will see the sun return to the panhandle. Temps will start in the 60s Wednesday and then reach to near 80 at the coast w/mid 80s inland. The dry weather continues through Thursday, but then a chance of storms is back in the forecast Friday. After Friday though there continues to remain a considerable amount of uncertainty as to the forecast. We are hoping we start to have a better idea as to the weekend forecast in the next 24-48hrs.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Christopher Cox has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting that left one teen...
Man accused of shooting, killing Kentucky teen pleas not guilty
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay

Latest News

Dry weather continues for a few more days w/better rain chances late in the week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's hourly planner.
Tuesday Forecast
Warm and humid weather is on the way for the week ahead.
Monday Evening Forecast
Warm and humid weather is on the way for the week ahead.
Monday Evening Forecast