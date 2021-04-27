Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite this morning with just a few upper level clouds cruising through. Fog is developing to our west from Fort Walton Beach to Pensacola. But I think we’ll get away with out much concern for the rest of the Panhandle. We’ll see plenty of that sunshine through the early week forecast.

Temperatures are pleasant largely in the 60s this morning. With the anticipated sunshine, we’ll warm quickly for commuters getting going after sunrise. No jackets required today! Temperatures warm into the 70s for lunchtime with highs even topping out in the low to mid 80s later this afternoon.

High pressure is in place for the start of the week. That will bring plenty of sunshine and dry weather through the early and mid week forecast. But by the midweek, we’ll start to notice a few more clouds increasing in our skies. Southerly winds today at a slightly breezy clip will pump up more warmth and humidity as well.

Another frontal system heads our way for the end of the week. Rain chances return to the forecast by Friday. The good news is it’ll clear out quickly heading into the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday look full of sunshine and should have a wonderful warm spring feel.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny with warm highs in the upper 70s on the beaches to low to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine for the early week forecast with clouds increasing over the midweek and rain returning by Friday.

