Two area teens facing felony charges in alleged armed burglary

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two Crestview teens in connection with an April 12th burglary on Happy Trails Road that resulted in a stolen gun and the use of the victim’s credit card at several locations.

Elijah Westbrooks, and Eric Sutton, both 17-year-olds from Crestview, now facing several felony charges, including armed burglary, theft of a firearm, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Westbrooks is also facing two additional misdemeanor charges. He’s charged with open carry of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

According to officials, the teens were captured on a business’s video camera using the stolen credit card; a weapon matching the description of the stolen gun was also seen in the video in Westbrooks’ possession.

Deputies say other items purchased with the stolen card were found in both suspect’s bedrooms.

Sutton was arrested on April 12th. Westbrooks was served a warrant after being located on April 19th.

