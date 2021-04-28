According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For-sale signs are being nailed in front of houses all over town, but they aren’t staying up very long. Taylor Buckalew, real estate agent with Corcoran Reverie, said the market has been booming lately in Panama City.

“Right now, in the past couple of months, there has been a massive influx of people moving here. Moving to Panama City I guess specifically for a small-town feel, be off the coast, work remotely, and you’re close to the water,” Buckalew said.

According to a study done by The New York Times that looked at the number of people moving into cities across the US, Panama City ranked number eight. The study showed the city’s net went up by 3.4 points from 2019 to 2020.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said he believes it’s because so many folks are working from home since the pandemic.

“If you have a chance to live in Florida or live in Panama City and work remotely, rather than New York or San Francisco or something like that, wouldn’t it be more advantageous to be able to do your job in a place where the cost of living is less, the climate is better,” Brudnicki said.

Brudnicki said he’s excited to see things picking up since so many residents moved out after Hurricane Michael.

“Panama City’s the other side of the bridge and so now with everything that’s happened since the storm, all the positive things that we’ve got going on here, we’ve kind of put ourselves on the map,” Brudnicki said.

Panama City is on the map for people all over the country looking to come settle in and settle down. Buckalew said he’s been seeing people moving into town from Tennessee, Georgia, New York, Texas, and California.

