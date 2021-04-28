Aiden Gainer of Port St. Joe is this week’s Walborsky Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Walborsky Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the week hails from Port St. Joe. And that leads us into the weight room at Port St. Joe, to meet Aiden Gainer.

“I want to go to college and get my degree in Civil Engineering.” Aiden told us about his future academic plans. “And that takes a lot of work. A lot of studying. A lot of staying on time. Staying disciplined, staying with that attitude of I got to do what I’ve got to do.”

And all that has made Aiden a 3.9 student in this his junior year, as he excelled in four sports, football, soccer, track and most recently weightlifting. In the latter, he made it all the way to the State Finals, finishing 6th in his weight class. A true student-athlete, and a true example.

“Student-athlete to me is being a role model for the younger kids coming up and showing them that discipline and work ethic is the way to get somewhere in life.” Gainer believes.

“Aiden’s just a great kid. A great person to be around.” Port St. Joe head football and weightlifting coach Tanner Jones told us. “Definitely a good role model. Does anything you ask him to do, on the football field, in the classroom, in the weight room. And again the academic part of it, you never have to worry about the kid. He does anything in the world for you.”

Gainer would love to play ball at Florida State, but says he is open to any school that may offer him a scholarship to play football. He’s smart enough to know having athletics pay for, or help pay for college is a very good thing.

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.