Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 27th
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball/District Tournament Games
Vernon 2 Bozeman 18
FWB 0 Mosley 16
Liberty 6 Madison 4
Marianna 0 FSU 2
Blountstown 4 Sneads 2
Cottondale 3 Malone 6
Bethlehem 4 Holmes 17
Walton 4 South Walton 6
North Bay Haven 1 Catholic 11
High School Softball/District Tournament Games
Malone 5 Chipley 15
North Bay Haven 3 Catholic 1
Poplar Springs 3 Cottondale 13
Paxton 3 Northview 2
Blountstown 7 Bozeman 10
Altha 0 Franklin 10
Arnold 0 West Florida 9
Port St. Joe 0 Liberty 10
Bay 3 Walton 20
