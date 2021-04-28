Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 27th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball/District Tournament Games

Vernon 2 Bozeman 18

FWB 0 Mosley 16

Liberty 6 Madison 4

Marianna 0 FSU 2

Blountstown 4 Sneads 2

Cottondale 3 Malone 6

Bethlehem 4 Holmes 17

Walton 4 South Walton 6

North Bay Haven 1 Catholic 11

High School Softball/District Tournament Games

Malone 5 Chipley 15

North Bay Haven 3 Catholic 1

Poplar Springs 3 Cottondale 13

Paxton 3 Northview 2

Blountstown 7 Bozeman 10

Altha 0 Franklin 10

Arnold 0 West Florida 9

Port St. Joe 0 Liberty 10

Bay 3 Walton 20

