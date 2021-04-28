Bay County sees major increase in drug overdoses compared to last year

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office have worked to get drugs off the streets; a problem they say has gotten worse throughout the pandemic.

“If you see some of these larger seizures that we’re getting, the 12 pounds of methamphetamine, the three ounces of fentanyl, all of this stuff, for the most part, most of it comes over the southern border,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Ford said the border reopening and the pandemic’s emotional toll are reasons we’re seeing an uptick in overdoses.

“Anytime you’re in that sort of situation, I think you’re going to see an increase in drug overdoses and drug use,” said Ford.

Public information officer Ruth Corley said there have been eight major drug busts this year to date. Compare that to the 12 major drug busts she says we had in all of 2020.

From January 11th to present, there have been 16 fatal drug overdoses. Ford said this was a 78% increase from 2020. He said there have been 117 non-fatal drug overdoses during that same time, a 33% increase from last year.

“In order to address the overdose numbers that we have, we have to make sure we’re giving messages out to the community about what services are available,” Northwest Florida Health Network Coordinator Ann Wing said.

Wing partners with Ford to work with the Bay Opioid and Overdose Council. This task force works to get people treatment. Drug counseling and medication-assisted treatment are things Ford said they started at the jail several years ago.

This drug treatment program is called Lifeline.

“And it gives them a shot at reintegrating with their life, as well as beginning the outpatient treatment,” said Ford.

We’re told outpatient treatment transitions patients from treatment in jail to treatment in the community.

“We are very fortunate in this community. We do have a lot of service providers that can provide treatment for opioid use, as well as other uses,” said Wing.

Wing said while there are services to help drug users, prevention is key. She adds they’re working with the Sheriff’s Office to eventually have a response task force that goes out when someone has an overdose.

Wing says they can talk with that person about what services are available within the community. Other substance abuse services can be found at the Life Management Center.

