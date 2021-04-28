Destin Charity Wine Auction raises over $2 million
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin Charity Wine Auction raised $2.04 million over the weekend for children in need in Northwest Florida.
That’s a $691,000 increase from last year.
Among the goodies auctioned off were private round-trip airfare for four couples to the Bahamas; a trip to Virgin Gordas; a week-long trip to South Africa; and a trip to Tuscany.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction was held virtually again this year.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.