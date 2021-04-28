Glenwood Neighborhood Plans finalized

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For months, the Panama City Commission and Glenwood representatives have been working together to finalize the neighborhood plans for that area.

On Tuesday, the commission approved those plans that all parties were satisfied with.

The city is working to get all grants possible to fund the future development for Glenwood.

This includes drafts for a gym, a community center, a cultural center, and housing.

If all of those needs are met and money is available, the city also wants to provide another activity for the community to enjoy.

“If we do get into the swimming pool situation, that it’s going to be an aquatic center for the whole community,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “You can’t put one in every community so we’ll try to make sure we have something that is more robust and spectacular that can serve the whole city.”

City officials plan to start working on these new projects immediately.

