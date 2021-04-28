Advertisement

Glenwood Neighborhood Plans finalized

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For months, the Panama City Commission and Glenwood representatives have been working together to finalize the neighborhood plans for that area.

On Tuesday, the commission approved those plans that all parties were satisfied with.

The city is working to get all grants possible to fund the future development for Glenwood.

This includes drafts for a gym, a community center, a cultural center, and housing.

If all of those needs are met and money is available, the city also wants to provide another activity for the community to enjoy.

“If we do get into the swimming pool situation, that it’s going to be an aquatic center for the whole community,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “You can’t put one in every community so we’ll try to make sure we have something that is more robust and spectacular that can serve the whole city.”

City officials plan to start working on these new projects immediately.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Christopher Cox has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting that left one teen...
Man accused of shooting, killing Kentucky teen pleas not guilty
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay

Latest News

The city wants to clean up the storm water drains.
Panama City officials working on stormwater management plan
The broadband internet service is expected to cover all of Walton County by next summer.
More than 400 people have signed up for broadband service in Walton County
According to a study done by The New York Times that took a look at the number of people moving...
According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic
The 2022 media plan passed at today's Walton County Commission meeting.
Walton County TDC media plan passes amid questions from locals