Is a change imminent for Gulf Coast baseball program?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gulf Coast College is making some changes within its athletic program, and indications are those changes involve the baseball program.

The college has set a three o’clock press conference Thursday to, as Wednesday’s email release puts it, “discuss the reorganization of the G.C. Athletic Department.”

Our sources indicate that has to do with the future of current Gulf Coast A.D. and head baseball coach Michael Kandler, that coach Kandler will remain as the Athletic Director, but is going to step away from the baseball job. We’ve reached out to coach Kandler to try and confirm this, but with his team in action Wednesday afternoon, it’s understandable he’s not yet responded. So we’ll have to wait until Thursday afternoon to know for sure. Kandler’s just wrapping up his 16th season as the Commodores Head Baseball Coach. His team 23-24 overall, heading into Wednesday’s season finale at home against Northwest Florida. His career record at Gulf Coast now 505-279. His team’s have won two Panhandle Conference Championships and have made six State Tournament appearances, the most recent in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.