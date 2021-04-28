Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to take over security for schools

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students in Jackson County are getting a new security detail starting this July.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Steve Benton confirmed with us after a special meeting Wednesday morning, the school board approved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would be taking over security for the district.

The change is going to cost the district around $1.4 million in the first year to cover start-up costs like uniforms, cars, and guns. Benton said he’s hopeful the cost will go down as years go on.

He said the district’s previous police force was costing them nearly as much as the sheriff’s office, so they might as well let the deputies take over.

The new force will take effect July 1st with 15 certified deputies and one supervisor on staff.

He said the main priority is to keep students safe, even if it’s a little more expensive.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.