Local man arrested for allegedly transmitting child pornography

A Niceville man is facing child porn charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies said he...
A Niceville man is facing child porn charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies said he allegedly sent multiple images depicting child sex abuse to others using a Google account.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After investigating a cyber tip made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Niceville man on multiple counts of possessing and transmitting child porn.

Officials said 31-year-old Brian Cowan was arrested April 22. They said the suspect allegedly sent several images to other people that depicted child sex abuse. According to deputies, some of the images he sent were allegedly of kids that appeared to be between the ages of three and nine.

Investigators said Cowan has been charged with 15 counts of child porn possession and 10 counts of child porn transmission, as well as use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

