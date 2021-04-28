Advertisement

Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids

A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted murder for a shooting incident that occurred five days following Hurricane Michael.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted murder for a shooting incident that occurred five days following Hurricane Michael.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to East Callaway Heights in October 2018 after a report of a man being shot. The state attorney said the victim had been shot in the back of the head. They were life-flighted to a Fort Walton Beach hospital. We’re told three other victims were also involved. Officials said King’s ex-wife and the couple’s two children, ages three and five.

Basford said the suspect got mad because his wife came over to get the children after the hurricane. He said King retrieved a Glock 19 firearm and told her not to take the kids anywhere.

After they were loaded into King’s ex-wife’s vehicle, Basford said King began firing multiple rounds at the truck and the occupants inside. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was hit, and the bullet barely missed King’s 3-year-old daughter. We’re told the truck then crashed, hitting a power pole.

Officials with the state attorney’s office said King then held his ex-wife at gunpoint but later ran off and called 911.

King was found guilty of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm, three counts of attempted manslaughter by act with a firearm and shooting deadly missiles into an occupied vehicle.

King’s sentencing is scheduled for May 13, 2021 before Circuit Judge Patterson.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
According to a study done by The New York Times that took a look at the number of people moving...
According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Panama City Beach in April.
Pedestrian killed in PCB crash from early April identified
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
A moratorium has been extended.
Moratorium extended on “micro-mobility devices” in Walton County
On Wednesday, Chipola College held a press conference announcing $1.7 million in government...
Nearly $2 million going to Chipola College to grow our local workforce