Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted murder for a shooting incident that occurred five days following Hurricane Michael.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to East Callaway Heights in October 2018 after a report of a man being shot. The state attorney said the victim had been shot in the back of the head. They were life-flighted to a Fort Walton Beach hospital. We’re told three other victims were also involved. Officials said King’s ex-wife and the couple’s two children, ages three and five.

Basford said the suspect got mad because his wife came over to get the children after the hurricane. He said King retrieved a Glock 19 firearm and told her not to take the kids anywhere.

After they were loaded into King’s ex-wife’s vehicle, Basford said King began firing multiple rounds at the truck and the occupants inside. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was hit, and the bullet barely missed King’s 3-year-old daughter. We’re told the truck then crashed, hitting a power pole.

Officials with the state attorney’s office said King then held his ex-wife at gunpoint but later ran off and called 911.

King was found guilty of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm, three counts of attempted manslaughter by act with a firearm and shooting deadly missiles into an occupied vehicle.

King’s sentencing is scheduled for May 13, 2021 before Circuit Judge Patterson.

