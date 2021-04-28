Advertisement

Local organization’s annual gala aims to support area veterans

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local organization is gearing up for a night filled with celebrating our nation’s veterans. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello joined us live from Destin Wednesday morning to tell us all about it.

The Shield of Faith Missions 5th Annual Destin Gala is a night to come together and show support for our military veterans. It’s taking place Saturday, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Organizers say the event will include warrior success stories, a special Resiliency Project presentation, a guest speaker, and a live auction.

Tickets cost $100. You can get yours by clicking here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

