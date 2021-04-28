Advertisement

Moratorium extended on “micro-mobility devices” in Walton County

A moratorium has been extended.
A moratorium has been extended.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Micro-mobility devices, including e-scooters, won’t be allowed anytime soon in Walton County.

The county commission voted to extend the moratorium at their meeting Tuesday. That means until at least September, things like e-scooters cannot be rented out.

Commissioners first heard concerns about e-scooters in 2019.

They can still be used by individuals anywhere a bike can be used, according to state law.

