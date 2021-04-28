More than six pounds of meth seized in Southport

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine, small amounts of a powder and fentanyl mixture, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia at a Southport home Tuesday.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine, small amounts of a powder and fentanyl mixture, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia at a Southport home Tuesday. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Virginia Lindsey, a resident of the home, was arrested in connection with the case.

They say at the time of the arrest, she was out on bond from recent drug charges.

Lindsey was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they expect additional arrests.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.