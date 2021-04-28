Advertisement

More than six pounds of meth seized in Southport

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine, small amounts of a powder and fentanyl mixture, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia at a Southport home Tuesday.

Officials say Virginia Lindsey, a resident of the home, was arrested in connection with the case.

They say at the time of the arrest, she was out on bond from recent drug charges.

Lindsey was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they expect additional arrests.

