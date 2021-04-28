New Mosley head coach working with his Dolphins in first week of spring drills

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley football practice field is once again a rather active place. The Dolphins are into spring practice. And that means an opportunity for new head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon to be on the field with his players for the first time in an official practice capacity. Coach Whiddon taking over for Jeremy Brown in the offseason, coming east after a two year stint as the head coach at Washington in Pensacola. Spring allows for 20 days of work on the field, the first few days in helmets and then shells, before full pads can come on and the real hitting begins. Each team then with the chance to wrap spring with a spring game, or jamboree. As for Whiddon and these Dolphins, well this is a very important time indeed as everyone tries to get familiar with each other.

“You know this is a new staff, we get to see what the kids can do.” coach Whiddon told us before practice Tuesday. “You know find out, put the guys in the right spots to be successful. So I think that’s important for us. And them as well, getting to know us as coaches, see what we coach like, what we’re about, what our expectations are. So spring’s going to be really important for us. Things are good. Kids are flying around. We’re competing, we’re excited to be out here, excited to be back to normal football. It’s been a lot of fun and the kids have been working hard.”

As for some of the priorities over the 20 workouts here in late April and into May?

“It’s just competition.” the coach says. “Our plan is to go out here and take advantage of each day and make sure that it’s not wasted and we’re getting better every single day. We’re focused on ourselves, and trying to make sure that we are the best versions of ourselves every single day. We’ve got some good playmakers coming back on offense, Chris Culver and Randy Pittman. Guys that have made plays. We’ve got some big guys up front, so it’s exciting to see. Defensively we’ve got a lot starters coming back. Those guys are flying around, getting to the football. So it’s been really competitive and a lot of fun.”

Remember the pandemic forced the cancelation of all spring football workouts last year, so the coaches and players with a little extra pep in their step, realizing this work they get to put in during spring can’t be taken for granted.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.