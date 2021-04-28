Advertisement

Panama City officials working on stormwater management plan

The city wants to clean up the storm water drains.
The city wants to clean up the storm water drains.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the loss of about one million trees in Panama City from Hurricane Michael and severe damage to the infrastructure, city officials are wanting to develop a stormwater management plan.

Those damages have caused areas in Panama City to flood as they have never flooded before.

So, officials will work to bring an engineer on board to look at the 35 miles of storm drain systems and retention ponds.

The planning will benefit residents by reducing neighborhood flooding, but it goes beyond that.

“It also helps us with developers and commercial properties that are being developed so they don’t have to manage their water individually on their own property,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen. “As a result, that allows for better development to take place and better use of the property in question.”

Cleaning up this system will not only prevent flooding but will also clean up the water that is being discharged into the St. Andrews Bay.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Christopher Cox has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting that left one teen...
Man accused of shooting, killing Kentucky teen pleas not guilty
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay

Latest News

The city plans to start working on the projects immediately.
Glenwood Neighborhood Plans finalized
The broadband internet service is expected to cover all of Walton County by next summer.
More than 400 people have signed up for broadband service in Walton County
According to a study done by The New York Times that took a look at the number of people moving...
According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic
The 2022 media plan passed at today's Walton County Commission meeting.
Walton County TDC media plan passes amid questions from locals