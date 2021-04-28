Panama City officials working on stormwater management plan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the loss of about one million trees in Panama City from Hurricane Michael and severe damage to the infrastructure, city officials are wanting to develop a stormwater management plan.

Those damages have caused areas in Panama City to flood as they have never flooded before.

So, officials will work to bring an engineer on board to look at the 35 miles of storm drain systems and retention ponds.

The planning will benefit residents by reducing neighborhood flooding, but it goes beyond that.

“It also helps us with developers and commercial properties that are being developed so they don’t have to manage their water individually on their own property,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen. “As a result, that allows for better development to take place and better use of the property in question.”

Cleaning up this system will not only prevent flooding but will also clean up the water that is being discharged into the St. Andrews Bay.

