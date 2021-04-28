Advertisement

Project Blue Light to show support for law enforcement

May is National Law Enforcement month, and residents can show support for their local officers...
May is National Law Enforcement month, and residents can show support for their local officers by changing their regular porch lightbulbs out for blue ones.(City of Crestview)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - May is National Law Enforcement month, and residents can show support for their local officers by changing their regular porch lightbulbs out for blue ones.

They can also tie a blue ribbon to their mailbox or lamppost to show support.

Project Blue Light was started in 1988 in Philadelphia by a woman named Dolly Craig, who honored her late son-in-law, who was a police officer, by putting a blue light in her window.

Officials say you can find blue lights in the lighting sections of local department or hardware stores.

