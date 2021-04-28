Project Blue Light to show support for law enforcement

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - May is National Law Enforcement month, and residents can show support for their local officers by changing their regular porch lightbulbs out for blue ones.

They can also tie a blue ribbon to their mailbox or lamppost to show support.

Project Blue Light was started in 1988 in Philadelphia by a woman named Dolly Craig, who honored her late son-in-law, who was a police officer, by putting a blue light in her window.

Officials say you can find blue lights in the lighting sections of local department or hardware stores.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.