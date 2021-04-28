Advertisement

This week’s 850 Student Strong of the Week is...

By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Sanjana Patel.

Sanjana is a senior at Arnold High School. She is on the tennis team, is the SGA President, the Vice President of the National Honor Society, and she started a club at Arnold called Arnold Abroad.

Sanjana tells us that being recognized as an outstanding student makes her feel like all of her hard work through school has finally paid off.

”Now that we are getting to the finish line and I get to see all the fruits of my labor and so I am really happy to be representing Arnold in that way,” Sanjana said.

Sanjana tells us once she graduates from Arnold this year she is going to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she will be majoring in philosophy, politics, and economics.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
According to a study done by The New York Times that took a look at the number of people moving...
According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Panama City Beach in April.
Pedestrian killed in PCB crash from early April identified
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids
A moratorium has been extended.
Moratorium extended on “micro-mobility devices” in Walton County
On Wednesday, Chipola College held a press conference announcing $1.7 million in government...
Nearly $2 million going to Chipola College to grow our local workforce