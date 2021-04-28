This week’s 850 Student Strong of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Sanjana Patel.

Sanjana is a senior at Arnold High School. She is on the tennis team, is the SGA President, the Vice President of the National Honor Society, and she started a club at Arnold called Arnold Abroad.

Sanjana tells us that being recognized as an outstanding student makes her feel like all of her hard work through school has finally paid off.

”Now that we are getting to the finish line and I get to see all the fruits of my labor and so I am really happy to be representing Arnold in that way,” Sanjana said.

Sanjana tells us once she graduates from Arnold this year she is going to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she will be majoring in philosophy, politics, and economics.

