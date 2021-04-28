Walton County approves plan to remove bridge on West Wilson Street

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bridge on West Wilson Street over Turkey Creek is a one-lane bridge connecting a dirt road in South Walton.

But some neighbors don’t want it.

“The bridge serves no purpose.”

The West Wilson bridge will soon be removed, canceling previous plans to replace it.

“Some individuals in the community that live adjacent to the bridge came to the board and asked that we ask the Department of Transportation if the bridge had to actually be built or not,” said Chance Powell, public works engineering for Walton County.

But some are wondering why the decision was made so quickly.

“I’m just not sure, and I don’t think they are either, and I think that is where I run into my biggest dilemma about it,” said Amber Clark, who lives in Walton County.

Many support the removal because officials say it will help improve drainage issues.

“By removing the bridge, you remove past environmental damage,” said a Walton County resident at the commission meeting Tuesday.

Others say the bridge is important.

“It doesn’t affect them immediately, but it has also been used to evacuate. We used it in September,” said Clark.

Officials polled residents, and asked the nearby fire department how removing the bridge would impact them. Ultimately it was decided that removing it would be the best option.

The removal decision will come down to the Florida Department of Transportation.

