Advertisement

Walton County approves plan to remove bridge on West Wilson Street

The bridge on West Wilson Street could soon be removed.
The bridge on West Wilson Street could soon be removed.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bridge on West Wilson Street over Turkey Creek is a one-lane bridge connecting a dirt road in South Walton.

But some neighbors don’t want it.

“The bridge serves no purpose.”

The West Wilson bridge will soon be removed, canceling previous plans to replace it.

“Some individuals in the community that live adjacent to the bridge came to the board and asked that we ask the Department of Transportation if the bridge had to actually be built or not,” said Chance Powell, public works engineering for Walton County.

But some are wondering why the decision was made so quickly.

“I’m just not sure, and I don’t think they are either, and I think that is where I run into my biggest dilemma about it,” said Amber Clark, who lives in Walton County.

Many support the removal because officials say it will help improve drainage issues.

“By removing the bridge, you remove past environmental damage,” said a Walton County resident at the commission meeting Tuesday.

Others say the bridge is important.

“It doesn’t affect them immediately, but it has also been used to evacuate. We used it in September,” said Clark.

Officials polled residents, and asked the nearby fire department how removing the bridge would impact them. Ultimately it was decided that removing it would be the best option.

The removal decision will come down to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
According to a study done by The New York Times that took a look at the number of people moving...
According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Panama City Beach in April.
Pedestrian killed in PCB crash from early April identified
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids
A moratorium has been extended.
Moratorium extended on “micro-mobility devices” in Walton County
On Wednesday, Chipola College held a press conference announcing $1.7 million in government...
Nearly $2 million going to Chipola College to grow our local workforce