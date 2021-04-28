Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The warm spring weather continues for now
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/lows back into the 60s. Watch out for patchy dense fog by morning. That fog will give way to partly cloudy skies Thursday w/highs back to near 80 at the coast w/mid 80s inland. The changes come Friday as a cold front approaches our area and brings mostly cloudy skies w/rain chances in the afternoon. The rain chances will be low for the weekend, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield
According to a study done by The New York Times that took a look at the number of people moving...
According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Panama City Beach in April.
Pedestrian killed in PCB crash from early April identified
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says this morning's clouds are coming from storms in the Plains.
Wednesday Forecast
Dry weather continues for a few more days w/better rain chances late in the week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Dry weather continues for a few more days w/better rain chances late in the week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast