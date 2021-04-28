Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/lows back into the 60s. Watch out for patchy dense fog by morning. That fog will give way to partly cloudy skies Thursday w/highs back to near 80 at the coast w/mid 80s inland. The changes come Friday as a cold front approaches our area and brings mostly cloudy skies w/rain chances in the afternoon. The rain chances will be low for the weekend, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

