Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning, however, we have quite a bit of stratus clouds moving overhead in NWFL. That will lead toward a muted sunrise and a bit of a gray start. Fret not, we’ll manage to still get some sunshine later this afternoon.

Otherwise, temperatures are getting started in the pleasant 60s with another dewy start as we’ll be feeling a little more humid today. Southerly winds increase to a slightly breezy clip this afternoon pumping in a bit more humidity. Highs this afternoon will be warm in the low 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland.

We’ll manage to warm up a little more than yesterday as these morning clouds decrease to some afternoon sunshine. The clouds return tonight and they’ll stick around a little more throughout the day tomorrow as our next frontal system begins to slide into the Southeast.

The front doesn’t quite get into the Panhandle until Friday. We’ll see scattered showers and maybe some thunderstorms possible. But the good news is they’ll be widely scattered and certainly not for everyone. It also appears as though the better chance for most to catch one would be in the afternoon or evening.

Models are coming into better agreement over the weekend. The tail end of Friday’s front may still create a few stray showers as another area of low pressure develops off the tail end of it in the Western Gulf. Good news is it’s looking only like stray rain chances over Saturday and Sunday as the next low gradually moves east impacting more of Monday early next week with better chances for a round of rain.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies this morning turn mostly sunny through the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us dry but cloudier for Thursday ahead of a hit or miss rain chance for Friday.

