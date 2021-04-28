Work Zone Awareness Week is this week.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Between 2015 and 2019, more than 50,000 accidents occurred in work zones across the state of Florida, killing 380 people.

This week, the Florida Department of Transportation is looking to raise awareness of work zone safety.

April 26th through April 30th is Work Zone Awareness Week, and being cautious in a work zone is especially important for Bay County residents currently.

“In Bay County alone we have multiple construction projects that are going on throughout the region,” said FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter. “We just wrapped up a major one on 23rd Street. We have multiple projects under construction right now, so we want to make people aware that there are people working in those work zones, that conditions do change. We want people to be as safe as possible.”

In addition to the fatalities, more than 2,400 injuries were reported during the same aforementioned time frame. As situations in work zones can change quickly and without warning, it is imperative that drivers remained focused and avoid distractions while maintaining a safe speed through a work zone.

“They are an ever-changing landscape,” Satter said. “One week you may be driving through a work zone, it may change the next. We do everything possible to make sure our work zones are as safe as possible for the people working and the people driving there, but we also ask people to take their extra steps to improve safety not only for themselves but for workers. Avoid distractions, pay attention to the signage that’s in place.”

FDOT will continue work zone awareness efforts into May.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.