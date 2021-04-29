Advertisement

Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi

A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators say a child has confessed to setting a dog on fire in Mississippi.

The dog named Buddy was set on fire last week. He’s receiving medical care at the Tunica Humane Society.

Investigators say Buddy was found with his face severely burned and an extension cord wrapped around his neck. A reward for information reached more than $10,000 as of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident, said a child confessed to intentionally hurting the dog; however, the sheriff’s office says no criminal charges will be filed.

“Due to the age of the juvenile we are not able to file criminal charges in this case,” reads a statement from Sheriff Brad Lance posted to Facebook.

Lance writes that the crime is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, but no person younger than 12 can be charged with a crime in the state of Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office did not say how old the child was or if any other punishment will be given.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

