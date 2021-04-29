Advertisement

Police respond to shooting near Bay County Government Center

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday evening.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom, Tony Reese and Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday evening.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials, Sheriff Tommy Ford said around 5 p.m., an investigator was following up on a grand theft case out of Callaway.

He said the investigator called for backup prior to confronting the suspect. A fight allegedly broke out between both the investigator and the suspect, when officials said the suspect was able to get into the deputy’s holster and get his gun.

Officials said the suspect then struck the deputy in the face and a struggle followed. They said the deputy recovered the gun and fired one round, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was reportedly transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

This incident is currently under investigation.

As we learn more details, we will update you on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine, small...
More than six pounds of meth seized in Southport
According to a study done by The New York Times that took a look at the number of people moving...
According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Police responded to Sun Harbor Condominiums after a confrontation between neighbors Thursday...
Man facing charges after police respond to gun call

Latest News

Small rain chances are in the forecast Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Small rain chances are in the forecast Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Coach Kandler talks about coaching baseball for the last time
Coach Kandler talks about 47 years of "baseball tomorrows"
Mike Kandler steps down at G.C. head baseball coach
Mike Kandler announces his decision to step down as G.C. baseball coach