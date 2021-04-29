Police respond to shooting near Bay County Government Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday evening.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials, Sheriff Tommy Ford said around 5 p.m., an investigator was following up on a grand theft case out of Callaway.

He said the investigator called for backup prior to confronting the suspect. A fight allegedly broke out between both the investigator and the suspect, when officials said the suspect was able to get into the deputy’s holster and get his gun.

Officials said the suspect then struck the deputy in the face and a struggle followed. They said the deputy recovered the gun and fired one round, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was reportedly transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

This incident is currently under investigation.

