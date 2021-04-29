This week’s Golden Apple winner is Heather Perez

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple award winner is Mrs. Heather Perez.

Perez is a middle school and high school teacher at Washington County Christian School and teaches English and science.

She has been at Washington County Christian School since 2007, but has been teaching for the last 18 years. She says becoming a teacher was one of the best decisions she ever made. She is honored to be recognized as an outstanding teacher and to be receiving this week’s Golden Apple award.

“That makes me feel so good. It is a lot of work and yet they are what we are here for. I know that sometimes school can be challenging, so to have them know that I care, means so much to me,” Perez said.

Perez says her least favorite thing about teaching is saying goodbye to her students for summer break. She always looks forward to summer being over so she can see them again.

