Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. However, we have clouds moving in from the west and fog developing for the morning drive. It’ll be patchy and dense in spots this morning. So take it easy on the roadways by driving a little slower, keeping plenty of space between you and the car ahead, and turning on your low beams in fog even after sunrise!

Otherwise, it’s a mild and muggy start as temperatures are starting out in the mid 60s. Dress comfortably for today, we’ll have another warm one ahead. Highs this afternoon warm into the low 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland.

Sunshine will mix in with clouds inland, while the coast may even see a few clouds sticking around with the sunshine as well. Fog redevelops tonight and clouds will thicken back up heading into Friday morning.

A cold front heads our way for Friday. We’ll see scattered showers and maybe some thunderstorms possible, largely in the afternoon. But the good news is they’ll be widely scattered and certainly not for everyone.

Models are coming into even better agreement over rain chances for the weekend. It appears as though our front will slide far enough to our south so that we can completely remove rain chances for Saturday and Sunday now with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and clouds increasing on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies after a bit of fog and clouds in the morning. Highs today top out in the low 80s on the coast to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast draws up a rain chance for tomorrow afternoon and evening with a widely scattered shower or rumble of thunder.

