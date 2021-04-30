Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 29th
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball/District Championships
Milton 1 Mosley 8
Franklin 0 Bozeman 14
Blountstown 0 Liberty 10
Catholic 7 South Walton 1
Niceville 2 Pace 3
High School Softball/District Championships
Bozeman 1 Liberty 11
Cottondale 1 Sneads 15
Freeport 2 Holmes 3 F/9
Chipley 0 Graceville 10
Walton 4 North Bay Haven 6
Jay 2 Paxton 1
Tate 1 Niceville 8
Santa Fe 2 Marianna 4
