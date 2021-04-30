Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 29th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball/District Championships

Milton 1 Mosley 8

Franklin 0 Bozeman 14

Blountstown 0 Liberty 10

Catholic 7 South Walton 1

Niceville 2 Pace 3

High School Softball/District Championships

Bozeman 1 Liberty 11

Cottondale 1 Sneads 15

Freeport 2 Holmes 3 F/9

Chipley 0 Graceville 10

Walton 4 North Bay Haven 6

Jay 2 Paxton 1

Tate 1 Niceville 8

Santa Fe 2 Marianna 4

