Crestview man claims $1 million prize on Florida scratch-off ticket

A Crestview man is claiming a $1 million jackpot from a Florida Lottery scratch-off.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man is claiming a $1 million jackpot from a Florida Lottery scratch-off.

Lottery officials say Christopher Keen, 35, received his winnings as a lump sum of $790,000.

The winning ticket was bought at Cefco on North Ferdon Boulevard.

Lottery officials say more than $1 billion is generated from the sell of scratch-off ticket for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

