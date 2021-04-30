Crestview man claims $1 million prize on Florida scratch-off ticket

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man is claiming a $1 million jackpot from a Florida Lottery scratch-off.

Lottery officials say Christopher Keen, 35, received his winnings as a lump sum of $790,000.

The winning ticket was bought at Cefco on North Ferdon Boulevard.

Lottery officials say more than $1 billion is generated from the sell of scratch-off ticket for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

