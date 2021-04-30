FHP officials investigating a motorcycle-pedestrian hit-and-run on Thomas Drive Thursday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another Thunder Beach-related motorcycle incident happened late Thursday night outside of Ms. Newby’s.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what they say is a hit-and-run on Thomas Drive. Investigators said a motorcycle hit two pedestrians before taking off. The two pedestrians were taken to a local hospital and their injuries are unknown at this time.

Investigators said the motorcycle involved is red or orange, with hardshell saddlebags and a large front wheel that appears to be chrome. The motorcycle should have damage to the front, near the handlebars. They said the last known direction of the motorcycle was westbound on Thomas Drive from the scene.

