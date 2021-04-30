Advertisement

Florida lawmakers pass historic $101.5 billion budget

Florida may soon have its first $100 billion budget, a nearly $8 billion increase over the...
Florida may soon have its first $100 billion budget, a nearly $8 billion increase over the current year.(WCJB File)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - State lawmakers have wrapped up their work for the 2021 legislative session agreeing on a historic $101.5 billion budget. Both parties say they’re happy with where the budget landed, after initially fearing drastic cuts.

This is the first time in state history the budget has topped $100 billion. Legislative leaders say the spending plan this year was crafted with the future in mind.

“I believe this session we have created a framework that will benefit our state for generations to come,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson.

The eye-popping overall price tag seemed unimaginable at the start of the session when lawmakers were looking at massive cuts to health care, prisons, and more.

But those cuts were avoided thanks to higher than expected state revenues and billions in federal stimulus.

“I think every time we came back the estimates got better and better about revenue coming back in the state, which wasn’t happening, which made our budget choices a lot easier,” said House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

Even Democrats are happy with the overall product, despite not seeing the direct relief to Floridians they had hoped the extra federal cash would go towards.

“$10 billion goes a long way into any budget and it’ll make it a lot better,” said House Democratic Co-Leader Bobby DuBose.

Some highlights of the budget include half a billion for coastal resiliency projects, a ten-month expansion of postpartum Medicaid coverage, a raise for minimum wage state employees to $13 an hour, and one-time teacher and principal bonuses of $1,000.

One area seeing a huge boost from the feds, the $20 billion K-12 budget.

“We now have more money than they can even consider what to do with. We’re awash in funding. COVID turned out to be the greatest stimulus for education spending in public education history,” said House K-12 Appropriations Chair Randy Fine.

The budget is now in the hands of the Governor, but the Senate President isn’t fearing the veto pen this year.

“Wildlife corridors, the environment, sea-level rise. All of the things that are in this budget, I believe the Governor will fair in his application of the veto pen,” said Simpson.

Facing the uncertainty around the pandemic, the Governor vetoed a billion from the budget last year. He has a month to decide what stays and what goes for this year.

Most Read

Another Thunder Beach-related motorcycle incident happened late Thursday night outside of Ms....
FHP officials investigating a motorcycle-pedestrian hit-and-run on Thomas Drive Thursday night
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
Police respond to shooting near Bay County Government Center
Police responded to Sun Harbor Condominiums after a confrontation between neighbors Thursday...
Man facing charges after police respond to gun call
Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pier...
PCB motorcycle crash leaves two injured
A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids

Latest News

John Ard is facing multiple charges including possession of child porn.
Okaloosa County man facing child porn charges
Florida’s legislative 2021 session is now in the history books.
Florida legislators go home, for now
Sandra Willis is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say more charges...
Woman facing charges after hit-and-run crash in Panama City
The Walton County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Walton County Health Department to...
Inmates at Walton County Jail receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine