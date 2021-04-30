Advertisement

Inmates at Walton County Jail receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Walton County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Walton County Health Department to...
The Walton County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Walton County Health Department to vaccinate inmates at the jail.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Inmates at the Walton County Jail were able to get a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials say they partnered with the county Health Department to vaccinate 65 inmates housed at the jail. They say initially, 87 inmates had wanted to get the vaccine but some had been released and others signed refusals Friday morning.

Health officials gave out 65 first dose shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say those who got the vaccine included 11 Escambia County inmates, 19 U.S. Marshals inmates, and 35 Walton County inmates.

Inmates will have the opportunity to get the second dose while they are incarcerated or when they are released.

