Local school puts together a prom pop-up shop for Arnold High School students

Chautauqua Charter School put together a prom pop-up shop for the students at Arnold High School, where girls can stop in and pick up a dress for free.
By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Prom night is arguably one of the biggest events in a teenager’s life. The boys clean up and girls glam up, all to feel like Cinderella and Prince Charming for one night.

With prom right around the corner for Arnold High School students, Junior Francis Ulloa is on the last-minute hunt for her Cinderella gown.

“I’m trying to go with just the basic colors so that way it’ll be easier to find a mask,” Ulloa said.

But finding that perfect dress can be pricey.

“I’m just trying to look at my options. Because the stores, everything’s run out by now, and basically everything is really expensive,” Ulloa said.

On Thursday, Chautauqua Charter School came to the rescue, putting together a prom pop-up shop. The best part is they’re all free and don’t need to be returned. The shop has a huge selection of dresses for girls to choose from, in a rainbow of colors and a variety of patterns.

“We literally have everything from skinny skinny small sizes to nice round sizes like myself,” Arnold High School media specialist Tiff Brown said.

And that’s not all.

“Even if they don’t need a dress, if they need jewelry, if they need shoes. We’re working on getting that to everyone,” Brown said.

That made it the perfect one-stop shop for Ulloa.

“I don’t really have a lot of free time to go look at dresses. I think it’s really nice that they have this here because even during class, you can still come and shop,” Ulloa said.

Rutherford High School and Save The Closet also donated to the pop-up shop.

