Maintaining safety during Thunder Beach Weekend

By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend you can’t help but hear the thunder on Panama City Beach as thousands of motorcyclists make their way to our area.

Thunder Beach’s spring motorcycle rally is in full swing and new faces are appearing all over town.

However, with all the bikers on the road safety, becomes a concern.

Panama City Beach Battalion Chief Tim Smith provides some tips on how both visitors and locals can stay safe while sharing the road.

”We just need to have a little bit of patience and understand that we have guests in town and a lot of them and just so happens their on bikes and just to keep an eye out and defensively drive. You know keep an eye in front of you and then in your rearview and sides just to make sure you know nobody sneaks up on you,” Panama City Beach Battalion Chief Tim Smith said.

Smith says since the start of thunder beach, there have only been a handful of accidents, and only a few of those involved motorcycles.

