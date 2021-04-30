Okaloosa County man facing child porn charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man is facing charges after being accused of having and sending out child porn.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a home on Ibis Way. They say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations about possession and transmission of child pornography.

Authorities arrested John Ard and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child porn, four counts of transmission of child porn, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

