Advertisement

Okaloosa County man facing child porn charges

John Ard is facing multiple charges including possession of child porn.
John Ard is facing multiple charges including possession of child porn.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man is facing charges after being accused of having and sending out child porn.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a home on Ibis Way. They say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations about possession and transmission of child pornography.

Authorities arrested John Ard and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child porn, four counts of transmission of child porn, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Thunder Beach-related motorcycle incident happened late Thursday night outside of Ms....
FHP officials investigating a motorcycle-pedestrian hit-and-run on Thomas Drive Thursday night
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
Police respond to shooting near Bay County Government Center
Police responded to Sun Harbor Condominiums after a confrontation between neighbors Thursday...
Man facing charges after police respond to gun call
Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pier...
PCB motorcycle crash leaves two injured
A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids

Latest News

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is offering its employees a $100 gift card to Walmart, Target, or Amazon, if...
Local restaurant pays employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine
Starla's backyard gathered more than a foot of rain last weekend.
Marianna resident raises concern over flooding
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near the Bay County Government Center Thursday...
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Panama City
Florida’s legislative 2021 session is now in the history books.
Florida legislators go home, for now