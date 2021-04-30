PCB motorcycle crash leaves two injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

Officials say the two bikers were going north on the inside lane of North Pier Park Drive.

They say a car was going south and went to turn left into the entrance of Dick’s, hitting the cyclists.

Panama City Beach Police say one of the motorcyclists involved in the crash, a woman from Milton, was life-flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other motorcyclist involved, a woman from Pensacola, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.

