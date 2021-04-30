Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/patchy dense fog developing Friday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. As we head into Friday skies will be cloudier and we will see low end rain chances (20%). Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. The weekend looks drier than it was looking a few days ago. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday w/more clouds Sunday. Highs both days will be in the 80s. Rain chances are higher as we head into next week.

