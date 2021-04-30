Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Small rain chances enter the forecast Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/patchy dense fog developing Friday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. As we head into Friday skies will be cloudier and we will see low end rain chances (20%). Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. The weekend looks drier than it was looking a few days ago. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday w/more clouds Sunday. Highs both days will be in the 80s. Rain chances are higher as we head into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County jury found Christopher Lee King guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including...
Local man guilty of attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife and kids
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine, small...
More than six pounds of meth seized in Southport
According to a study done by The New York Times that took a look at the number of people moving...
According to The New York Times, more people are moving to Panama City during the pandemic
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Police responded to Sun Harbor Condominiums after a confrontation between neighbors Thursday...
Man facing charges after police respond to gun call

Latest News

Small rain chances are in the forecast Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this mornings current conditions.
Thursday Forecast
Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Patchy fog tonight, but rain chances are on the way by later this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast